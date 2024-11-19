The F-Zero X soundtrack has been added to Nintendo Music

HQ

Nintendo surprised everyone in late October by announcing a smartphone music app called Nintendo Music for all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. It works like a kind of Spotify for Nintendo music with a bunch of different features for what you want to listen to.

The only complaint people had was that the range was a bit limited at first, but it's been expanding at a blistering pace ever since. And now they've added something that we're guessing will please a lot of you. It's the classic Nintendo 64 title F-Zero X. Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be a new game in the series coming anytime soon, but being able to listen to Drivin' Through on Max at high volume during a workout is at least someething.