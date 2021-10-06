The Exynos 2200 chip will bring ray-tracing to mobile in 2022 say Samsung

HQ

Samsung has confirmed that its Exynos 2200 chip will be bringing ray tracing to select mobile systems in 2022. The chip will offer support for the rendering technique in specific variants of the Samsung Galaxy S22 device, and will use a GPU that is based on AMD's RDNA2 architecture.

Revealed in a Weibo post (and reported on by Android Central), the chip will be using the same AMD system that is used in its RX 6000-series GPUs, as well as what is used in PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. Set to be known internally as Pamir, it's expected that the chip will be officially announced early next year, and that it will also power the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra whenever it lands.

We'll have to wait until it's announced to hear more about the official specifications of the Exynos chipset, even if the report does suggest it will sport a "single high-performance core, three mid-tier cores, and four efficiency cores."