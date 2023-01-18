The "experts" explain Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake

HQ

Have you been looking forward to Purple Lamp's upcoming platformer, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, but haven't quite managed to piece together the plot of the game? If so, we have just the solution to help you crack the case, as THQ Nordic has now released a video where the "experts", this being a bunch of young SpongeBob fans, give their explanation on what this title is.

Needless to say, we get quite an array of takes and opinions, each of which do their best to tease and highlight the soon to launch platformer. And this is on top of a bunch of fresh gameplay titbits that further give an idea of what we'll be in store for.

As for when you can look forward to playing SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, the game will debut on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on January 31, 2023.