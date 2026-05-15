The Expendables saga to expand with 'female-driven expansion' regarded as the Expendabelles

The Expendables will soon return but not in the way you might be expecting. After four chapters of seeing Sylvester Stallone in the driver's seat and starring alongside Jason Statham for one, who took over as the lead for the critically-panned Expend4bles, the saga will soon grow further with a project that was explored years prior.

Following the debut of the initial film, there were efforts to make a female-led alternative, but it ended up being shelved as the creators couldn't quite crack the reason for an all-women team in a narrative sense - but clearly they've found a solution as the project is back in development.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a film known as Expendabelles is on the way and will be an origin story that is "set in the late 1990s during the height of Y2K-era tension and geopolitical uncertainty." It's said to be a "reimagined project" based on the original idea and according to the folks behind the movie, it will offer a "stylized, action-driven cinematic event designed to expand the mythology of the franchise while standing firmly on its own."

Expendabelles will be produced by Eclectic with support from Lionsgate, and aside from naming a few different producers and execs, we are waiting to hear more about the cast and who will be creatively helming the project from behind the camera.