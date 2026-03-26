The Expanse: Osiris Reborn shows off companions that could rival the Normandy's crew

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With The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, Owlcat Games jumps from its isometric, top-down RPG traditions to a third-person sci-fi RPG shooter. As soon as you see it, it's easy to make comparisons with Mass Effect, and Owlcat knows this. This means the pressure's on to make some memorable companions.

As PC Gamer notes in their article covering much of the game's companions, these characters rely a lot more on distinct personalities than cool alien faces and features. That's the setting of The Expanse for you. From beefy soldiers and expert infiltrators to an identical twin of your own player character, there's still a grand amount of variety amongst the humans you'll be taking with you on your adventures.

The companions are more than just decorations on your ship, though, and they'll have their own side quests for you to go on, delving deeper into their characters and the mysteries they hold within. Outside of heavy chats on the observation deck, these characters also have their own unique roles in combat, making use of special abilities known as Exploits to show their stuff on the battlefield as well.

Owlcat Games/ PC Gamer

Owlcat Games/PC Gamer

Owlcat Games/PC Gamer