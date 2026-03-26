The Expanse: Osiris Reborn looks huge, but still lacks a launch date

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Owlcat Games continues to tease us with The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, and during tonight's Partner Event, we were treated to even more glimpses of the upcoming adventure. As before, there is unfortunately no concrete release date to look forward to, but the studio has confirmed that the game will feature a paid beta.

Osiris Reborn will be Owlcat's most ambitious project to date, a clear step up from their previous isometric RPGs and comparable to Mass Effect in terms of scale and complexity. Complete with companions, dialogue trees, and hard-core sci-fi. The game is set in the same universe as the TV series of the same name and will throw us into a universe full of conflict and suspense when it arrives in spring next year.

Will it be able to give Bioware's old classics a run for their money? Only time will tell. Check out the new trailer below.

Are you excited for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn?