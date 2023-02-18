The Expanse gameplay shows difficult choice from episode 1

HQ

A year and some change has gone since "the new" Telltale announced it's working on a game set in the The Expanse universe. We've seen some gameplay since then, but how about a taste of what awaits in the first episode?

Telltale has now given us a new gameplay trailer for The Expanse: A Telltale Series, and this one shows what we'll be doing and some of the choices that have to be made in the game's first episode. One example of the latter will unsurprisingly change the future quite a lot for Camina Drummer and the rest of the crew.

Unfortunately, the trailer doesn't give us an update regarding the game's launch date, so we'll just have to wait and see if it'll actually come out this summer.