The Expanse: A Telltale Series

The Expanse: A Telltale Series' story trailer promises drama

Choices will have consequences, and some will always be bad.

We're already in June, and I got news for you if you thought 2023 already has delivered some top-tier games. This month is filled with very promising games like Street Fighter 6, Diablo IV and Final Fantasy XVI, so it's understandable some titles have avoided launching this summer at any cost. The new Telltale Games isn't scared of some competition, however, as the first episode of The Expanse: A Telltale Series will launch on July 27. I can kind of understand that confidence after watching today's new story trailer, because it sure makes it seem like we're in for a dramatic story where our choices sometimes have severe consequences.

