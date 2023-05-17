The Expanse: A Telltale Series kicks off in July

HQ

Telltale has officially announced that its latest narrative-heavy title, The Expanse: A Telltale Series, will be launching this summer. The game will be kicking off with its first episode, which is slated to debut on July 27 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

Once this episode has arrived, Telltale will be launching the remaining four episodes on a fortnightly basis, meaning it will be eight weeks before the full story has been released.

Anyone looking to pre-order the game will also be able to do so from June 1, 2023, with all pre-orderers getting 24-hours of early access for the game, and with those who grab the bigger Deluxe Edition also being eligible for DLC that will be announced at a later date.

As for the story of this title, the synopsis is as follows: "Players take on the role

of Camina Drummer (played by actress Cara Gee in both the game and TV series), the XO of a

scavenger crew on the hunt for a mysterious treasure on the edges of The Belt. As Drummer,

players must deal with a mix of powerful personalities, square off against a bloody mutiny, explore

locations beyond The Belt and, most of all, make tough decisions that will decide the fate of The

Artemis crew. Scour shipwrecks, use mag boots to walk on walls and ceilings, and utilize Zero-G

thrusters to float through sections of ships and the open expanse of space in the largest and most

immersive exploration of any Telltale game to date."