HQ

William Friedkin, the film director who stunned the world with the terrifyingly fantastic The Exorcist, has died at the age of 87. Friedkin burst onto the scene in the early 70s with the neo-noir masterpiece The French Connection and gave us such classics as the nail-biter Sorcerer and To Live and Die in L.A. starring (among others) Willem Dafoe and John Pankow. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, rest in peace.

Which of Friedkin's films do you hold closest to your heart?