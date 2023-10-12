Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Exorcist: Believer

The Exorcist: Believer to get a digital premiere in two weeks

Despite only getting a theatrical premiere last week.

HQ

Here we go. Not even three weeks after the new The Exorcist film made its theatrical debut, it has now been announced that David Gordon Green's horror film will be released on digital platforms on October 24. In other words, just in time for Halloween, and thus barely 17 days after it premiered in cinemas.

We know that it was expensive for Universal to acquire the rights to The Exorcist, and Believer has not exactly convinced during the opening weekend. Neither in terms of critics' ratings nor in revenue, and especially not considering the money the studio spent to acquire and make it. Are these contributing factors to the film getting an earlier than planned digital release? Perhaps.

Either way, it's fun for all of us who can't make it to the cinema, and would rather enjoy films at home on the couch.

Are you going to see Believer in the cinema or would you rather wait for the digital release in two weeks?

The Exorcist: Believer

