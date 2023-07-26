Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Exorcist: Believer

The Exorcist: Believer shown off with a chilling first trailer

The movie debuts this October.

Hope you have a set of spare underwear because The Exorcist, what many consider to be one of the world's scariest films, is getting ready for a grand comeback in the hands of David Gordon Green. Fifty years have passed since we first made the acquaintance of Pazuzu and now it seems the creature is back, ready to inflict pain on yet another unsuspecting family.

For when two young girls disappear into the woods, and return as something else entirely, it is Ellen Burstyn who is once again called in to do battle with the forces of darkness, using her experience from the case of her own daughter. In short, it's old-school horror and you can check out the surprisingly atmospheric trailer below.

The Exorcist: Believer debuts on October 13, 2023.

What do you think about The Exorcist: Believer?

HQ
The Exorcist: Believer

