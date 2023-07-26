The Exorcist: Believer shown off with a chilling first trailer

Hope you have a set of spare underwear because The Exorcist, what many consider to be one of the world's scariest films, is getting ready for a grand comeback in the hands of David Gordon Green. Fifty years have passed since we first made the acquaintance of Pazuzu and now it seems the creature is back, ready to inflict pain on yet another unsuspecting family.

For when two young girls disappear into the woods, and return as something else entirely, it is Ellen Burstyn who is once again called in to do battle with the forces of darkness, using her experience from the case of her own daughter. In short, it's old-school horror and you can check out the surprisingly atmospheric trailer below.

The Exorcist: Believer debuts on October 13, 2023.

