The Exorcist: Believer: criticised by critics

The reviews for David Gordon Green's new sequel to what many consider to be one of the most iconic (and terrifying) films ever made, The Exorcist, are starting to trickle in - and they're not very positive. Vanity Fair described it as grave-robbing and the Los Angeles Times was not much kinder in its judgement: "exhausting".

Collider agreed and went further by pointing out how shallow this sequel is, and the BBC condemned it as a "straight-to-streaming rip-off". Not exactly music to the ears of Universal executives considering they coughed up more than $400 million just for the rights (as per The New York Times) to the brand and at the time of writing The Exorcist: Believer has 41 on Metacritic.

