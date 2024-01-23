The Exorcist: Believer, Blood and Honey and Expendables 4 lead this year's Razzie nominations

HQ

Soon it will be time again for the Oscars to throw a party. But alongside all the glitz and glamour that comes in its wake, we also have The Razzies, the less desirable awards that are handed out to the year's biggest duds - something 2023 was full of.

We also find (unsurprisingly) the overpriced turkey horror The Exorcist Believer, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey along with Shazam: Fury of the Gods and Meg 2: The Trench.

A collection of major embarrassments that make us question what the heck Hollywood is doing. You can check out the complete list below:

WORST PICTURE

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (Wait, shouldn't that be spelled "Hunny"?)

WORST ACTOR

Russell Crowe / The Pope's Exorcist

Vin Diesel / Fast X

Chris Evans / Ghosted

Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight / Mercy

WORST ACTRESS

Ana de Armas / Ghosted

Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde

Salma Hayek / Magic Mike's Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez / The Mother

Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Cattrall / About My Father

Megan Fox / Expend4bles

Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy's

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant

Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero (as "The Pope") / The Pope's Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any 2 "Merciless Mercenaries" / Expend4bles

Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) / Ghosted

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike's Last Dance

Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!) / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Dial of ... Still Beating a Dead Horse

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST DIRECTOR

Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh / Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench

WORST SCREENPLAY

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of ... Can I go home now?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey

What do you think of the nominations, are they well deserved?