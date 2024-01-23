Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Exorcist: Believer, Blood and Honey and Expendables 4 lead this year's Razzie nominations

Even with the great movies that came out last year, it's important to remember the worst cinema had to offer us.

HQ

Soon it will be time again for the Oscars to throw a party. But alongside all the glitz and glamour that comes in its wake, we also have The Razzies, the less desirable awards that are handed out to the year's biggest duds - something 2023 was full of.

We also find (unsurprisingly) the overpriced turkey horror The Exorcist Believer, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey along with Shazam: Fury of the Gods and Meg 2: The Trench.

A collection of major embarrassments that make us question what the heck Hollywood is doing. You can check out the complete list below:

WORST PICTURE
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (Wait, shouldn't that be spelled "Hunny"?)

WORST ACTOR
Russell Crowe / The Pope's Exorcist
Vin Diesel / Fast X
Chris Evans / Ghosted
Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight / Mercy

WORST ACTRESS
Ana de Armas / Ghosted
Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde
Salma Hayek / Magic Mike's Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez / The Mother
Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kim Cattrall / About My Father
Megan Fox / Expend4bles
Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy's

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant
Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero (as "The Pope") / The Pope's Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables

WORST SCREEN COUPLE
Any 2 "Merciless Mercenaries" / Expend4bles
Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist
Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) / Ghosted
Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike's Last Dance
Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!) / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Dial of ... Still Beating a Dead Horse
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST DIRECTOR
Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh / Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench

WORST SCREENPLAY
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of ... Can I go home now?
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey

What do you think of the nominations, are they well deserved?

