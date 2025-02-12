It's hard to believe that 2025 marks the release of the seventh part of the iconic Civilization franchise. It feels like just yesterday many of us launched the first installment in the series to discover the extraordinary appeal of its simple yet creativity-inspiring mechanics. For those unaware, Sid Meier's Civilization focuses on designing an alternative timeline of humanity's growth - from thousands of years BCE to the present day. That may sound simple, but all these conflicts, factors, and development options make each playthrough unique and, for that reason, incredibly engaging. If, after this brief introduction, you feel interested in giving the series a shot, visit G2A.COM for these and similar games at reasonable prices. And if you'd like to learn more, welcome to this incredibly fascinating journey into the Civilization series evolution across all years of its successful existence.

The Evolution of the Civilization Series: From the First Game to Civilization VII

The Birth of a Legend: Civilization I

It all started in 1980 when Francis Tresham created the Civilization board game. Just a few years later, Bill Stealey and Sid Meier — the MicroProse founders — bought the rights to the game's name to create the first digital installment of the legendary title. It's worth noting the company has been publishing various software and video games for years, focusing on simulations and economic gameplay. Combining this experience with inspiration from board games, the developers released Civilization I in 1991.

Little did they know the title would become one of the foundations of the future 4X subgenre, focusing on exploration, expansion, exploitation, and extermination. These are the main mechanics of Civilization I. Players are tasked with exploring the area, building cities, developing them within the available categories, and creating armies to dominate the map. The development process begins in 4000 BC and continues until 2100 AD, marked by futuristic technologies of the Space Age. The main goal is to win the race for these innovative solutions while beating historical figures striving for the same objective. And if the player fails, it's time to start over! No wonder the title sold 1 million copies by 2001 and still gathers a loyal fan base enjoying its retro vibe.

Civilization II to IV: Expanding Horizons

1996 saw the release of the sequel, Civilization II. Although the basic gameplay rules remained identical, the developers introduced improved isometric visuals, better enemy AI, and a more complex combat system. It was also the first to receive expansion packs, Conflicts in Civilization, and Fantastic Worlds. That was enough for many to consider this title a true milestone in the series' history.

But what really defined the series' future was Civilization III. The game introduced the iconic world wonders and cultural development. Civilization today would not exist without these gameplay innovations, and that's when the developers truly spread their wings of creativity to release Civilization IV.

The fourth installment revolutionized the previous solutions by introducing 3D graphics, changing the combat and unit advancement system, and adding more leaders. Religions also made their debut, expanding the familiar strategy of civilization development. All these small changes became the perfect prelude to what we have today - the Civilization of the Modern Era.

The Modern Era: Civilization V and VI

Surprisingly, Civ V didn't impress like its predecessors. It still has phenomenal strategic gameplay, but players perceive it as too slow-paced. Moreover, many have pointed out the overly aggressive AI that 'can't play the game' (1UP.com). However, the fifth installment introduced a hexagonal map instead of the traditional square-based one and is famous for being the most beginner-friendly of them all.

Released in 2016, Civilization VI features several new nations, the use of districts, improved AI, random events, and a modified active research system. Thanks to all these changes, the gameplay became much more balanced, and the additional content fully met the release expectations of players who wanted to get the most out of the experience. The game sold more than a million units in the first two weeks of its release, which made it the fastest-selling title in the series' history.

What We Know About Civilization VII

We are only days away from the grand release of Civilization VII, so what can we expect? The biggest revolution is the ability to change nations during the game. But not so fast - we won't be able to switch them however we want. Ancient civilizations will develop according to the appropriate historical eras (Antiquity, Exploration, and Modern) to fall when that period ends. That's when the player can pick a new nation to try to develop it on the ruins of the previous one.

Also, leaders no longer have to conform to their historically accurate civilizations, rivers are perfectly navigable, commanders make their first appearance, and cities don't grow on new tiles automatically. Will the game surpass previous installations? Only time will tell, but relevant topics on Reddit are already getting hotter! Judging by the franchise's evolution, we can prepare for a truly epic strategic fun built upon the solid foundations of its successful experience.

But why not test it yourself? Judging by the franchise's evolution, we can prepare for a truly epic strategic fun built upon the solid foundations of its successful experience.

