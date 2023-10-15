Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Evil Within

The Evil Within is free on Epic Games Store from October 19

Players will also be able to claim Eternal Threads until October 26.

Epic Games is getting into the spirit of the spooky season by offering up The Evil Within for free from October 19-26. Users will also be able to claim the first-person story-drive puzzle game Eternal Threads during the same period.

Released in 2014, Evil Within is a survival horror directed by Resident Evil series creator Shinji Mikami. The game received mostly positive reviews from critics at launch and was successful enough to receive a sequel in 2017.

In our review of the game, which we published at launch, we said "Rather than the next generation of Japanese survival horror, The Evil Within serves as a greatest hits compilation that includes not just the highlights but also some of those outdated elements we'd rather forget."

The Evil Within

