Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Evil West

The Evil West campaign is 10-15 hours long

Flying Wild Hog's western themed action game launches tomorrow for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ
HQ

There aren't a whole lot of major releases left 2022, but there's actually a few titles we're still waiting for. One of them is Flying Wild Hog's and Focus Home Interactive's upcoming Evil West. Here we get to play as the protagonist Jesse Rentier, who chases vampires in an adventure based on the wild west.

We have a review brewing, that is actually coming later today,in which we'll tell you all you need to know about the game. Until then, the developers have now revealed that the campaign is somewhere between 10-15 hours, but remionds us that there are more things to do like co-op, four different difficulty levels, a New Game+ and even more.

Is Evil West a game you're planning to buy?

Thanks Xbox Dynasty

Related texts



Loading next content