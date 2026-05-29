The Evil Column: With the return of Silent Hill and the continued dominance of Resident Evil, we're partying again as if it were 1999

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Welcome to The Evil Column, Gamereactor's new horror column, where I, as a huge fan of the world of horror, will explore the genre's darkest corners, drawing on the sins of the past and the horrors of the future. And yes, there will also be recommendations and lists. Expect a new column 3-4 times a year. That's all.

1999 was a landmark year for survival horror. Resident Evil had made a huge impact on the genre and largely defined its early days, but on February 23, a new game emerged from the fog and redefined what a survival horror game could be. I've already written about and shared my special connection to the first Silent Hill game, so if you're curious to know what it's all about, I'd recommend reading that. In short, it's about three friends, a holiday home, a Volkswagen Beetle, and a dark car park, and in this context it isn't that important because this isn't about me, but about Silent Hill and Resident Evil.

Whereas Resident Evil largely channelled the colourful Hollywood horror genre - think Romero without the sharp social commentary, or Carpenter's The Thing - Silent Hill leaned more towards arthouse directors such as David Lynch or Adrian Lyne's Jacob's Ladder, with its more surreal and psychological approach to the genre. Silent Hill was darker and more terrifying, but also more emotionally engaging with its story of a desperate father searching for his daughter. And whilst Resident Evil's focus on biological weapons is deeply rooted in something concrete and (in the games) scientifically oriented, Silent Hill brought dream logic and metaphysical explorations to the fore.

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For a handful of years, the two series ran a beautiful race together, driving the genre forward tremendously, perhaps best exemplified by the narrative gem Silent Hill 2 and the quantum leap in gameplay that Resident Evil 4 achieved. But following the release of Silent Hill 4: The Room and, indeed, Resident Evil 4, the two trailblazing series went off a cliff in terms of quality. Konami disbanded Team Silent to hand over responsibility for Silent Hill to Western developers in an attempt to appeal to a wider audience, which resulted in mostly generic titles that eroded the series' cultural relevance. In fact, to such an extent that the series did not receive a new game for a whole decade.

Resident Evil fared somewhat better and never disappeared, which of course must also be attributed to Capcom's more consistent strategy compared to the pachinko-obsessed Konami, but Resident Evil 5 and especially 6, despite strong sales figures, failed to live up to the series' proud legacy at all, and although the spin-off titles Revelations 1 and 2 were marketed as a return to the old virtues, they still suffer from the streamlined design that characterised the series during those years, and neither of them is exactly a masterpiece.

But after nearly a decade and a half without a masterpiece, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard rose from the swamp, driven by the brand-new RE Engine, which replaced the MT Framework and laid the groundwork for the now legendary "Capcom renaissance". Resident Evil 7: Biohazard went back to its roots and focused on pure horror (in fact, to an even greater extent than the "roots" themselves), but it was particularly the Southern setting, and to some extent, the first-person perspective that made it feel far fresher than the games that followed Resident Evil 4.

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Since that release, the series has, by and large, gone from strength-to-strength. Two years after Biohazard, Capcom launched the first game in the remake series to enormous success, which is released in between the brand-new main games. The remakes of 2 and 4 are magnificent, whilst 3 was, in all fairness, a bit of a let-down, and although Resident Evil Village is an uneven game, it also offers some fantastic highlights. House Beneviento, for example, is in my book still the most terrifying thing the series has ever produced.

Despite the generally strong front the newer Resident Evil games have formed, I think it's fair to criticise the series' narrative momentum. The three remakes are, by their very nature, retrospective, but it irritates me a little that both Biohazard and Village feel very much like a scenic narrative detour, where there are certainly new, exciting things to see along the way, but the impatience to get back on track nevertheless sets in as you go.

So I want something new and fresh that simultaneously moves one of gaming history's most absurd sagas forward. It might seem like I'm talking out of both sides of my mouth, but Resident Evil Requiem actually presents an interesting, if not entirely perfect, solution. It works best when we play as the new protagonist, Grace Ashcroft, who is the undisputed star of the game's most excellent portion, the Rhodes Hill Chronic Care Centre. Unlike Biohazard and Village's Ethan Winters, Grace is an excellent addition to the Resident Evil cast, and her character—at once fragile and resolute—is tailor-made for the classic Resident Evil exploration that Rhodes Hill offers. The location bears a strong resemblance to both Spencer Mansion and RPD, but because, as Grace, you have to approach the task differently from the younger versions of Jill, Chris, Leon, and Claire - especially at the start - it feels fresh. This also applies to the approach to both the stalker enemies and the regular zombies, who, whilst retaining their old traits, have far more personality than before.

The first half of Requiem doesn't add a great deal to the overall mythology, but I can promise you that changes once Leon bursts onto the scene and embarks on a frenzied trip down memory lane in Raccoon City. Here we get momentum and new revelations, and although not all of them land quite as well as they might, I appreciate that the series is once again picking up the pace of the overarching story, even if that part isn't quite as strong as Grace's hair-raising hospital visit.

Whilst Resident Evil has been in full swing for quite a few years now, things have been different for Silent Hill. But after a couple of half-hearted and completely botched comeback attempts with Ascension in late 2023 and The Short Message in early 2024, things finally took off when, to many people's surprise, Bloober Team managed to bring the series' best game to a modern audience in a largely brilliant manner. Yes, it was too long, and the story perhaps didn't hit quite as hard as it did at the start of the new millennium, but Silent Hill 2 Remake still ranks among the genre's best games of recent years.

But it's one thing to bring the legacy gem back into the spotlight, quite another to deliver entirely new horrors. That is why it was hugely important for the series when Silent Hill f last autumn managed to take the series in a completely new direction. By moving the action to 1960s Japan, the little-known Neobards and Ryukishi07 showed that a Silent Hill game can easily take place outside the titular town and even outside the US, and still feel like a natural part of the series. The combat system may not have been quite spot on, but the setting, the atmosphere, and in particular, the story - which tackled social control, jealousy, and women's liberation - are so incredibly strong that the result is a game that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the titles from Team Silent.

Silent Hill f is a really good sign, as it demonstrates the kind of courage needed to keep a series fresh. And it's also a good sign that, although Konami doesn't have Capcom's in-house development capabilities, it does have a small team to work alongside the partners hired to work on Silent Hill games. And speaking of partners, it seems that the series' mastermind, Motoi Okamoto, has developed a better knack for choosing the right ones. Following the flops of Hexa Drive's The Short Message (which he, incidentally, directed himself) and Bad Robot's Ascension, Bloober and Neobards proved to be far better choices, and the upcoming Townfall likely has the best partner to date on paper in the form of Screen Burn Interactive, which under its former name No Code, developed the fine indie thrillers Stories Untold and Observation. Townfall looks promising, and with its more tactile approach and Scottish town setting, it looks set to once again push the boundaries of the series. And should you fancy something more classic, Bloober is on its way with yet another remake. Next up is OG Silent Hill, and that game's more tangible story actually suits the Poles even better than the more ethereal Silent Hill 2.

Of course, it may be that both games flop, and Silent Hill is plunged into yet another crisis, but right now the outlook is rosy and the series' prospects look good. And all of us horror aficionados can count ourselves lucky for that. Like yin and yang, the two series have vastly different qualities, and the horror landscape is all the more wonderfully twisted when both are part of it. Even if one might wish that more other series outside the indie sphere could really make their mark (fingers crossed that Alan Wake 3 will one day become a reality). But until then, it's lovely to see my nostalgic horror memories from my teenage years in top form. So bring on more personal traumas, chilling one-liners, haunted towns, and sinister shadow organisations. I'm ready for them all!