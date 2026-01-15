The European Men's Handball Championship starts today: Key dates and all 24 teams

HQ

The European Men's Handball Championship is one of the first major sporting events of 2026, and starts today, Thursday, January 15, held in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, lasting until February 1.

In this edition, 24 teams participate to try and claim the crown currently owned by France, following their victory at the 2024 edition, where they defeated Denmark.

All teams and groups of the European Men's Handball Championship

Group A - Herning



Germany



Spain



Austria



Serbia



Group B - Herning



Denmark



Portugal



North Macedonia



Romania



Group C - Baerum



France



Norway



Czech Republic



Ukraine



Group D - Baerum



Slovenia



Faroe Islands



Montenegro



Switzerland



Group E - Malmo



Sweden



Croatia



Netherlands



Georgia



Group F Kristianstad



Hungary



Iceland



Poland



Italy



Key dates for the European Men's Handball Championship



Preliminary Round Matchday 1 - 15-17 January



Preliminary Round Matchday 2 - 17-19 January



Preliminary Round Matchday 3 - 19-21 January





Main Round matchday 4 - 22-23 January



Main Round matchday 5 - 24-25 January



Main Round matchday 6 - 26-27 January



Main Round matchday 7 - 28 January





Semi-finals - 30 January



Final - 1 February



This competition takes place only months after the Women's Handball World Championship 2025, in which Norway defeated Germany 23-20 in a thrilling final, and more than 330,000 people attended the arenas, a new World Championship record, showing the increased appeal of handball around the world and particularly in European countries.

