Sports

The European Men's Handball Championship starts today: Key dates and all 24 teams

These are all the teams participating in the European Men's Handball Championship starting today.

The European Men's Handball Championship is one of the first major sporting events of 2026, and starts today, Thursday, January 15, held in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, lasting until February 1.

In this edition, 24 teams participate to try and claim the crown currently owned by France, following their victory at the 2024 edition, where they defeated Denmark.

All teams and groups of the European Men's Handball Championship

Group A - Herning



  • Germany

  • Spain

  • Austria

  • Serbia

Group B - Herning



  • Denmark

  • Portugal

  • North Macedonia

  • Romania

Group C - Baerum



  • France

  • Norway

  • Czech Republic

  • Ukraine

Group D - Baerum



  • Slovenia

  • Faroe Islands

  • Montenegro

  • Switzerland

Group E - Malmo



  • Sweden

  • Croatia

  • Netherlands

  • Georgia

Group F Kristianstad



  • Hungary

  • Iceland

  • Poland

  • Italy

Key dates for the European Men's Handball Championship


  • Preliminary Round Matchday 1 - 15-17 January

  • Preliminary Round Matchday 2 - 17-19 January

  • Preliminary Round Matchday 3 - 19-21 January


  • Main Round matchday 4 - 22-23 January

  • Main Round matchday 5 - 24-25 January

  • Main Round matchday 6 - 26-27 January

  • Main Round matchday 7 - 28 January


  • Semi-finals - 30 January

  • Final - 1 February

This competition takes place only months after the Women's Handball World Championship 2025, in which Norway defeated Germany 23-20 in a thrilling final, and more than 330,000 people attended the arenas, a new World Championship record, showing the increased appeal of handball around the world and particularly in European countries.

