The Europa League final features two of the worst finalists in its history

The seasons of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur haven't exactly been great. Their position in the Premier League shows that if the relegation battle had been tighter, they could have been in serious trouble. Even so, they've managed to reach the final of Europe's second-tier competition, sitting in 16th and 17th place respectively.

The final, which will be played at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST on Wednesday, May 21, will decide which team qualifies for next season's Champions League. The winner will be the lowest-ranked team ever to qualify for a European competition.

With this unprecedented scenario, it's worth noting who the worst Europa League winners in history have been. Only two teams have ever won a European title while finishing lower than 12th in their domestic league. The worst (fairly recently) was West Ham United, who won the Conference League while finishing 14th. The lowest-ranked Europa League winner in recent years was Sevilla in the 2022-23 season, finishing 12th.

On their way to the final, Manchester United knocked out Real Sociedad and Athletic Club with ease. This clearly showed how much budget differences can matter in these matches, with Athletic (one of the best teams in Spain) falling 7-1 on aggregate. Spurs had an easier path, but that didn't mean they suffered any less.

Who do you think will win the final and save their season?