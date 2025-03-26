The European NBA league starts to take shape, a vote could happen this week

HQ

The creation of an European League owned by NBA continues, and this week could be very important, as NBA Board of Governors have a meeting in New York. According to Sportico, no formal vote is scheduled this week, but the proposal could be brought up and voted "any time" could vote on the proposal at any time.

According to their sources, the league would have eight or ten franchises, with up to four spots granted to the best teams in the EuroLeague - Sportico mentions Real Madrid or Olympiacos, which coincidently were the only two teams to vote against taking the EuroLeague final four to Abu Dhabi - and the rest would be newly created franchises.

Those franchises, linked to cities like London or Paris, could be sold for at least $500 million, preferably to outside investors, like sovereign wealth funds, private capital, wealthy individuals, or existing European basketball clubs.

Adam Silver, NBA CEO, once said that Europe has a commercial potential that is not being seized by the current EuroLeague, citing that 62 players in NBA come from Europe, including stars like Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić, and Victor Wembanyama.