The EU is barring Russian military personnel from entering the Union

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The EU and other countries around the world continue to impose new restrictions on Russia due to its war against Ukraine, and today the EU has announced yet another set of measures. Under the EU's 21st sanctions package, Russians who have served in the military since 2022 are now banned from visiting the EU.

The package was presented by EU President Ursula von der Leyen, and judging by social media, many are now wondering why this was allowed in the first place.