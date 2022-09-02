Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The EU is aiming to make phone batteries last longer

And improve repair options.

The European Commission is once again looking to crack down on mobile device manufacturers, with the aim of forcing these companies to create devices that are more durable, longer-lasting, and easier to repair/replace components.

As The Verge reports, this comes in the form of an array of new draft proposals that will require manufacturers supply various parts to professional repairers, and also create batteries that either survive the test of time for five years, or instead continue to achieve 80% capacity after 1,000 charges. There will also be a regulation that sees software updates no longer having a negative effect on battery life.

It has been added by the Financial Times that by enforcing these rules and extending the life of smartphones, it would be the equivalent of taking approximately five million cars off the roads, and would of course reduce e-waste and improve recycling rates.

It's worth noting here however that these regulations do not apply to all smartphones or devices, as flexible display products or devices designed for high security environments seem to be exempt.

