The Eternal Life of Goldman looks like platforming galore in latest trailer

During the THQ Nordic Showcase, developer Weappy appeared to present yet another glimpse at The Eternal Life of Goldman. The 2D platformer with a Metroidvania styling popped up to once again take us into its memorable and fantastical world to follow the elderly Goldman as he continues to hunt for a treasure that he has spent his entire life searching for.

The trailer, while having a visually-stunning and gameplay-heavy backdrop is narrated by a very sombre and dark audio track that seems to chronicle a woman as she reminisces about knowing Goldman in his youth to her son. This soon spirals into quite an emotional and dark narration that begs the question as to whether the game will have a much more twisted interior.

The one thing that the trailer did fail to do however was provide an update on the release date. We still have little to no information as to when The Eternal Life of Goldman will launch, as we're once more told to wishlist the game on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 1.

Check out the latest trailer and a host of new images below.