The Eternal Life of Goldman is a stunning side-scrolling platforming adventure

There have only been a handful of new game announcements as part of the THQ Nordic Showcase, but one such game that does fall into this category is Weappy Studios' The Eternal Life of Goldman.

This is a stunning side-scrolling platforming adventure that sees a man exploring a world that uses completely hand-painted artwork. The game will offer tons of tense and wild action that is almost bullet hell-like, on top of puzzle solving using abilities, boss encounters, and challenging platforming too.

As the game has only just been announced, we don't have a firm release date to keep an eye out for just yet, but we do know where the game will debut, with it coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Check out the announcement trailer and a bunch of images below.