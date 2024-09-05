The Eternal Life of Goldman Hands-On Preview: This old man is gold, man

HQ

The platformer genre has been a cornerstone in the evolution of video games. In an era dominated by ultra-realistic graphics and expansive open worlds, there are titles in this genre that maintain their relevance by offering a gameplay experience that is both accessible and deep.

Since the days of the jumping plumber, the blue hedgehog, and the barrel-throwing monkey, platformers have captured players' imaginations with more than just simple jumps. Today, the genre continues to evolve, and the game we're about to discuss is a prime example of how platformers still have a lot more to offer.

During Gamescom 2024, we had the chance to play The Eternal Life of Goldman, a title that piqued our interest right from its reveal at the THQ Nordic Showcase. Developed by Weappy Studios, the game stands out as an impressive hand-drawn platforming adventure that combines elements of ancient fables with a challenging and visually stunning gameplay dynamic. Below, we detail our impressions of playing with the old man with a cane.

This is an ad:

From the very first moment of gameplay, the artistic detail is the first thing that grabs your attention. The choice to use frame-by-frame animation gives the game a look reminiscent of classic animations, but with a level of detail that is absolutely stunning. Each frame is hand-drawn with such precision that the sense of movement and visual texture feels like jumping off the screen.

This artistic approach not only pays tribute to traditional techniques but also takes them to new heights, creating a world that feels alive and tangible. The environment is designed with a level of detail that is truly exceptional. Each island in the archipelago has its own distinct character and atmosphere, and the visual variety between these islands is remarkable.

From forests to mountains, each environment is brimming with small details that enrich the exploration experience. The transitions between these environments are subtle and well-integrated, allowing you to appreciate the world's diversity without jarring interruptions.

This is an ad:

Right at the start of the game, you encounter a control system that is both precise and smooth. Handling Goldman, the protagonist, is a breeze. Every jump, attack, and movement feels intuitive and satisfying. It takes a moment to get the hang of it, but once you do, you're off and running.

One aspect I really enjoyed was the combat. The enemies feature varied attack patterns that require adaptive strategies. It's not just about direct attacks; often, you need to think about how to dodge attacks and when to use specific abilities to maximise your effectiveness.

And the addition of new abilities that unlock as you progress not only expands your combat options but also introduces elements of exploration. These abilities, such as the ability to switch between different types of canes, add depth to the game and keep you engaged and eager to continue advancing.

Each island has its own set of challenges, secrets, and unique enemies, making exploration a constant delight. The freedom to explore without having to frequently backtrack to previous areas to unlock new paths is a feature I truly appreciate.

One of the most notable aspects is how the game avoids repetitiveness. Although I didn't have much time to explore it thoroughly, from what I saw, there were no areas that felt recycled or redundant.

Each region has its own distinct visual and mechanical identity, which keeps the sense of discovery ongoing. The differences between regions are not only aesthetic but also impact the gameplay dynamics, adding a level of depth that makes each new environment feel unique.

The game features gameplay dynamics as frenetic and challenging as in games like Hollow Knight, but with a faster pace and a focus on improvisation and ingenuity rather than strict memorization. While the visual style is reminiscent of games like Cuphead, the game's art possesses a depth and richness that gives it a distinct identity of its own.

Aside from the animation, what really sets this title apart is its ability to blend its elements in a way that feels neither forced nor repetitive. The game delivers an experience that is both nostalgic and innovative, capturing the best of the classics while introducing fresh ideas and mechanics.

The attention to detail in the art and narrative, combined with a challenging yet accessible gameplay dynamic, creates an experience that is both refreshingly new and comfortably familiar. Additionally, the story unfolds gradually, maintaining interest and engagement throughout the adventure.

My time with The Eternal Life of Goldman at Gamescom 2024 was shorter than I would have liked, and when it releases, I'm eager to spend more time with the old man. The game blends stunning visual aesthetics with refined gameplay and a deep narrative to create an experience that is truly unique.

Although it doesn't yet have a specific release date, the quality and attention to detail in its development suggest that this title has the potential to become a truly outstanding game. The promise of a richly detailed adventure, with a perfect balance of challenge and exploration, makes the wait for its release all the more anticipated.

If you're a fan of platformers who values both aesthetics and gameplay, The Eternal Life of Goldman is definitely a title worth keeping an eye on. I'm excited to see how the game evolves and how it will continue to capture players' imaginations once it's finally released. The wait may be long, but the promise of what's to come makes it worthwhile.