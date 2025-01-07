The eternal debate: Power Off vs. Rest Mode

HQ

PlayStation's rest mode feature has been around for a few generations now, with the PS3 introducing it and PS4 making it a staple. This mode allows consoles to save energy while still performing essential tasks like downloading games or charging controllers. With the PS5, players once again have the choice to either completely power down their console or leave it in rest mode. But how do players actually use it?

According to Cory Gasaway, Vice President of Games, Products, and Player Experiences at Sony Interactive Entertainment, the use of power off versus rest mode is almost evenly split. In a recent interview with Game File, Gasaway revealed that half of PS5 users turn off their console completely, while the other half prefer to leave it in rest mode for convenience.

While rest mode consumes minimal energy, it offers the advantage of continuing background operations like updates and charging. However, it seems that not all players find it necessary, especially if their PS5 doesn't need to download or install content. The question remains: do you prefer shutting down your console completely or keeping it in rest mode?