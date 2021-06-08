The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] is coming to PS4 and PS5 on June 24

The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] will spread its wings even further on June 24 and will land on the PS4 and PS5. This reimagined version of the 1987 side-scrolling classic first launched on PC back in January 2019 and it later made its console debut on Nintendo Switch in May last year.

The game's description on Steam reads: "The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] is a remake of the original "ETERNAL CASTLE" from 1987, with additional game mechanics, sophisticated sound design, polished 2-bit CGA animated graphics, and modernized game design."

The game is also receiving a limited physical release on PS4 courtesy of Hard Copy Games at the end of the year. This is said to be limited to 1,000 copies and will include two cover variants and "potentially some goodies." You can take a look at the physical edition below: