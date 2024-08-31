The ESRB have inexplicably released a song for their 30th birthday

HQ

In a bizarre turn of events that had me questioning if I'd slipped into a different timeline, the ESRB (yes, the people who rate video games) have released a song for their 30th birthday.

The jaunty little tune celebrates their love of gaming and their continued partnership with the industry - after all they literally wouldn't exist without the creatives that keep the wheels turning.

It's actually a very informative track, breaking down a lot of the processes that the ESRB uses to rate games, as well as the categories that they sort them into. It's inspired by Schoolhouse Rock and is - I almost hate to say it - really quite well made. You can give it a watch here:

It seems the murky and antagonistic days of political opportunism from ESRB past are well and truly behind us, so remember to say happy birthday to the ESRB on September 16 for all of the genuine good that they do in assisting the industry.

As for the song, whilst it is fun - and maybe even a little catchy - I don't think that it's going to be rated E for everyone.