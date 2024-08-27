The Esports World Cup will return next summer

HQ

We already knew that the Esports World Cup would return next year as the festival is planning to move out of Riyadh to instead hold its action in Qiddiya at the esports sector being developed in the city. Regardless of this, now that the 2024 event has come to a close, it has been affirmed that the EWC will be back next year, and we have dates in mind for it too.

As was the case this year, we can look forward to action being held between July and August. If it's an eight-week event like last year, it's probably safe to assume that action will start on July 2 and end on August 24, but this has yet to be confirmed or even mentioned.