The Esports World Cup Rennsport finalists have been confirmed

Today is the day that the first of over 20 Esports World Cup competitions come to an end. The Rennsport tournament will conclude this evening, all after the three finalist teams wrap up their last eight rounds of action, a series of racing that will see the four-person teams competing for places and the most points, in an attempt to secure a trophy, the majority of the $500,000 prize pool, and some Club Points for their respective organisations too.

Yesterday, we got to see the upper and lower bracket play out, and that ultimately saw both Porsche Coanda Esports Racing Team and Atlassian Williams Sim Racing knocked out and heading home. The three qualified teams ended up being Team Redline, Virtus.pro, and Team Vitality.

As for the eight rounds these teams will race on to determine a victor, the selected tracks are the following:



Jeddah



Spa-Francorchamps



Daytona



Hockenheim



Monza



Fuji



Jeddah a second time



Spa-Francorchamps a second time



We'll know who will lift the first trophy of the Esports World Cup later today.