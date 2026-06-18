The Esports World Cup is putting forth $2 million as part of its Creator Program

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The Saudi-backed Esports Foundation is continuing to commit to the world of esports by simply throwing a huge amount of money at the sector. By offering major tournaments with millions of dollars on the line, and all at expansive and exciting locations, the organisation is aiming to become the leader in all things esports.

While this isn't really news, as we've had multiple Esports World Cup tournaments over the past few years, what is a little different relates to how this year's festival will be aiming to tap into the community surrounding esports.

The Esports Foundation has announced a Creator Program, where the aim is to put forth $2 million to encourage creators to co-stream the tournaments on offer, to complete challenges, climb a leaderboard with their communities, and then proceed to reap rewards for this effort. The programme spans both the Esports World Cup in Paris this July and August, but also the Esports Nations Cup when that happens in November.

Prospective creators can now apply to join the programme, with it offering a slate of other rewards and goodies, including gift cards, technology, paid vacations, and of course also cash prizes.