The Esports Awards returns to North America later this year

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There are plenty of events and shows where creators and developers in the video game world are spotlighted and celebrated, but for the esports sector, there are considerably fewer dedicated events. However, one such show that does happen each and every year is The Esports Awards, which recently celebrated its 10th iteration.

Building on this, it has now been confirmed that The Esports Awards will return for a 2026 event, with the caveat that the organisers are not yet ready to share information in which exact venue this show will be held, when exactly it will be held, or even in which city, as we're simply told that it will be returning to North America.

More information is planned for the coming months ahead but we are told that the event will also bring back the Esports Awards Golf Invitational, "bringing together industry leaders, creators and competitors for a day of networking and competition ahead of the awards."