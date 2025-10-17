The Esports Awards 2025: All the nominees and categories

HQ

Soon, on November 19, many of the biggest names from around the world of esports will head to Las Vegas to attend The Esports Awards once more. This show will spotlight and recognise those who have had the biggest impact on the competitive world in this calendar year, and with that almost here, the full slate of nominees and categories have been announced. Check them out below.

Esports Game of the Year:



Apex Legends



Counter-Strike 2



DOTA 2



Fortnite



Honor of Kings



League of Legends



Mobile Legends: Bang Bang



Pokémon Unite



PUBG Mobile



Valorant



Esports Mobile Game of the Year:



Brawl Stars



Call of Duty Mobile



Free Fire



Honor of Kings



Mobile Legends: Bang Bang



PUBG Mobile



Pokémon Unite



Esports Personality of the Year:



Animesh "Thug" Agarwal



Corentin "Gotaga" Houssein



Dan "apEX" Madesclaire



Ibai "Ibai" Llanos



Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang



Marc "Caedrel" Robert Lamont



Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag



Mossad "Msdossary" Aldossary



Seth "Scump" Abner



Kamel "Kameto" Kebir



Streamer of the Year:



Case "CaseOh" Baker



Darren "iShowSpeed" Watkins



Emily "ExtraEmily" Zhang



Félix "xQc" Lengyel



Ibai "Ibai" Llanos



Kai"Kai Cenat" Carlo Cenat III



Marc "Caedrel" Robert Lamont



Mark "ohnePixel" Zimmermann



Morgan "AngryGinge" Burtwistle



Nick "Lacy" Fosco



Nicholas "Jynxzi" Stewart



Payal "Payal Gaming" Dhare



Esports Content Group of the Year:



Fnatic



Gentle Mates



Godlike



Karmine Corp



S8UL



Sentinels



T1



Team Heretics



Team Liquid



Esports Content Creator of the Year:



Alexandre "gAuLeS" Borba Chiqueta



Arran "TacticalRab" Francis



Cody "Clix" Conrod



Donato "TheDonato" Muñoz



Jack "NiceWigg" Martin



Jonathan "JONATHAN GAMING" Amaral



Marc "Caedrel" Robert Lamont



Mark "ohnePixel" Zimmermann



Nicholas "Jynxzi" Stewart



Raj "Snax" Varma



Tarik "tarik" Celik



Thomas "ZooMaa" Paparatto



Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year:



Brock "brawk" Somerhalder



Derek "Blaz" Blaz



Jann "Kirk" Kirk Solcruz Gutierrez



Kajetan "kaajak" Haremski



Mason "Mercules" Ramsey



Meng "DaShuai" Jiajun



Rasyah "Rasyah" Rasyid



Rudy "SkewMond" Semaan



Samy "dralii" Hajji



Sodbayar "Techno4K" Munkhbold



Zack "Stompn" Lamb



Esports Team of the Year:



AG Super Play - Honor of Kings



Furia - Rainbow Six Siege



Gen.G - League of Legends



Karmine Corp - Rocket League



LA Thieves - Call of Duty



NRG - Valorant



OpTic Texas - Call of Duty



Team Falcons - DOTA



Team Falcons - Rocket League



Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2



Team Vitality - MLBB Women



Esports PC Player of the Year:



Brock "brawk" Somerhalder



Danil "donk" Kryshkovets



Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto



Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon



Jeong "Stalk3r" Hak-yong



João "Jv92" Vitor



Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut



Matthew "Whitemon" Filemon



Stanislav "Malr1ne" Potorak



Esports Controller Player of the Year:



Anders "Vejrgang" Vejrgang



Goichi "GO1" Kishida



Lim "Ulsan" Soo-hoon



Mason "Mercules" Ramsey



Miron "Effect" Novikov



Samy "dralii" Hajji



Thomas "Scrap" Ernst



Wyatt "LastShot" Gowan



Yazeed Abdullah "Kiileerrz" Bakhashwin



Zeng "Xiao Hai" Zhuojun



Esports Organisation of the Year:



AG.AL



G2 Esports



Gen.G



NRG



OpTic Gaming



Team Falcons



Team Liquid



Team Vitality



Virtus.Pro



Weibo Gaming



Esports Coach of the Year:



Alexandre "alecks" Sallé



Jin "zWy" Changlin



Julio "Julio" Coelho Neto Giacomelli



Kim "Kim" Jung-su



Kim "NineK" Bum-hoon



Kurtis "Aui_2000" Ling



Malkolm "bonkar" Rench



Matthew "Satthew" Ackermann



Rémy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam



Esports Commercial Partner of the Year:



DHL



Infinix



Intel



Logitech G



Mastercard



Mobil 1



PepsiCo



Red Bull



Shopify



VISA



Zenni



Esports Publisher of the Year:



Electronic Arts



Epic Games



Krafton



Level Infinite



Microsoft



Moonton



NetEase



Riot Games



Valve



Esports Supporting Service of the Year:



Bad Moon Talent



Character Select Agency



ESG Law



Evolved Talent Agency



Heaven Media



Loaded



Ocelot Sports



Prodigy Agency



Ulti Agency



Esports Supporting Platform of the Year:



Blinkfire



Blitz.gg



Discord



Esports Charts



FACEIT



GRID Esports



Liquipedia



Mobalytics



Overwolf



Shikenso



Tracker Network



Esports Creative Campaign of the Year:



Team Vitality x Nescafé: Ready to level up



DHL - eFFiBOT Game: World Championship



Team Vitality x Aldi: Rising Day



ALGS x Red Bull: iiTzTimmy + ImperialHal



Prime Video: Esports World Cup Level Up



G2 Esports LoL Roster Announcement



Team Liquid 25 Year Anniversary Campaign



Esports Play by Play Caster of the Year:



Anders Blume



Brandon "BSmith" Smith



Clayton "CaptainFlowers" Raines



Conner "Scrawny" Girvan



James "Kaelaris" Carrol



Lauren "Pansy" Scott



Mark "Onset" Hatcher



Michael "Yipes" Mendoza



Miles Ross



Owen "ODPixel" Davies



The7WG



Victoria "VikkiKitty" Perez



Esports Colour Caster of the Year:



Andy "Bravo" Dudynsky



Andrew "Vedius" Day



Chad "SPUNJ" Burchill



Dan "Gaskin" Gaskin



Isaac "Azael" Cummings-Bentley



Josh "Sideshow" Wilkinson



Mohan "launders" Govindasamy



Thomas "Chance" Ashworth



Esports Host of the Year:



Chris "Puckett" Puckett



Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere



Evan "Raynday" Byron Raynr



Frankie Ward



Freya "Freya" Spiers



Ghassan "Milosh" Finge



Iain Chambers



James Banks



Lauren "GlitterXplosion" Laracuente



Laure Valée



Salome "Soe" Gschwind-Repp



Trevor "Quickshot" Henry



Esports Analyst of the Year:



Emily Rand



Jack "Fresh" Allen



Jacob "Pimp" Winneche



John "JHawk" Harris



Joshua "steel" Nissan



Léo "Alphama" Robine



Mimi "aEvilcat" Wermcrantz



Robert "Dagda" Price



Weston "Clutch" Price



You can vote for your favourite players and personalities by heading over here.