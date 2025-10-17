esports
The Esports Awards 2025: All the nominees and categories
The show will happen on November 19 and you can vote for the various nominees now.
HQ
Soon, on November 19, many of the biggest names from around the world of esports will head to Las Vegas to attend The Esports Awards once more. This show will spotlight and recognise those who have had the biggest impact on the competitive world in this calendar year, and with that almost here, the full slate of nominees and categories have been announced. Check them out below.
Esports Game of the Year:
- Apex Legends
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- Fortnite
- Honor of Kings
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Pokémon Unite
- PUBG Mobile
- Valorant
Esports Mobile Game of the Year:
- Brawl Stars
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Free Fire
- Honor of Kings
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- PUBG Mobile
- Pokémon Unite
Esports Personality of the Year:
- Animesh "Thug" Agarwal
- Corentin "Gotaga" Houssein
- Dan "apEX" Madesclaire
- Ibai "Ibai" Llanos
- Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang
- Marc "Caedrel" Robert Lamont
- Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag
- Mossad "Msdossary" Aldossary
- Seth "Scump" Abner
- Kamel "Kameto" Kebir
Streamer of the Year:
- Case "CaseOh" Baker
- Darren "iShowSpeed" Watkins
- Emily "ExtraEmily" Zhang
- Félix "xQc" Lengyel
- Ibai "Ibai" Llanos
- Kai"Kai Cenat" Carlo Cenat III
- Marc "Caedrel" Robert Lamont
- Mark "ohnePixel" Zimmermann
- Morgan "AngryGinge" Burtwistle
- Nick "Lacy" Fosco
- Nicholas "Jynxzi" Stewart
- Payal "Payal Gaming" Dhare
Esports Content Group of the Year:
- Fnatic
- Gentle Mates
- Godlike
- Karmine Corp
- S8UL
- Sentinels
- T1
- Team Heretics
- Team Liquid
Esports Content Creator of the Year:
- Alexandre "gAuLeS" Borba Chiqueta
- Arran "TacticalRab" Francis
- Cody "Clix" Conrod
- Donato "TheDonato" Muñoz
- Jack "NiceWigg" Martin
- Jonathan "JONATHAN GAMING" Amaral
- Marc "Caedrel" Robert Lamont
- Mark "ohnePixel" Zimmermann
- Nicholas "Jynxzi" Stewart
- Raj "Snax" Varma
- Tarik "tarik" Celik
- Thomas "ZooMaa" Paparatto
Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year:
- Brock "brawk" Somerhalder
- Derek "Blaz" Blaz
- Jann "Kirk" Kirk Solcruz Gutierrez
- Kajetan "kaajak" Haremski
- Mason "Mercules" Ramsey
- Meng "DaShuai" Jiajun
- Rasyah "Rasyah" Rasyid
- Rudy "SkewMond" Semaan
- Samy "dralii" Hajji
- Sodbayar "Techno4K" Munkhbold
- Zack "Stompn" Lamb
Esports Team of the Year:
- AG Super Play - Honor of Kings
- Furia - Rainbow Six Siege
- Gen.G - League of Legends
- Karmine Corp - Rocket League
- LA Thieves - Call of Duty
- NRG - Valorant
- OpTic Texas - Call of Duty
- Team Falcons - DOTA
- Team Falcons - Rocket League
- Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2
- Team Vitality - MLBB Women
Esports PC Player of the Year:
- Brock "brawk" Somerhalder
- Danil "donk" Kryshkovets
- Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto
- Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon
- Jeong "Stalk3r" Hak-yong
- João "Jv92" Vitor
- Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut
- Matthew "Whitemon" Filemon
- Stanislav "Malr1ne" Potorak
Esports Controller Player of the Year:
- Anders "Vejrgang" Vejrgang
- Goichi "GO1" Kishida
- Lim "Ulsan" Soo-hoon
- Mason "Mercules" Ramsey
- Miron "Effect" Novikov
- Samy "dralii" Hajji
- Thomas "Scrap" Ernst
- Wyatt "LastShot" Gowan
- Yazeed Abdullah "Kiileerrz" Bakhashwin
- Zeng "Xiao Hai" Zhuojun
Esports Organisation of the Year:
- AG.AL
- G2 Esports
- Gen.G
- NRG
- OpTic Gaming
- Team Falcons
- Team Liquid
- Team Vitality
- Virtus.Pro
- Weibo Gaming
Esports Coach of the Year:
- Alexandre "alecks" Sallé
- Jin "zWy" Changlin
- Julio "Julio" Coelho Neto Giacomelli
- Kim "Kim" Jung-su
- Kim "NineK" Bum-hoon
- Kurtis "Aui_2000" Ling
- Malkolm "bonkar" Rench
- Matthew "Satthew" Ackermann
- Rémy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam
Esports Commercial Partner of the Year:
- DHL
- Infinix
- Intel
- Logitech G
- Mastercard
- Mobil 1
- PepsiCo
- Red Bull
- Shopify
- VISA
- Zenni
Esports Publisher of the Year:
- Electronic Arts
- Epic Games
- Krafton
- Level Infinite
- Microsoft
- Moonton
- NetEase
- Riot Games
- Valve
Esports Supporting Service of the Year:
- Bad Moon Talent
- Character Select Agency
- ESG Law
- Evolved Talent Agency
- Heaven Media
- Loaded
- Ocelot Sports
- Prodigy Agency
- Ulti Agency
Esports Supporting Platform of the Year:
- Blinkfire
- Blitz.gg
- Discord
- Esports Charts
- FACEIT
- GRID Esports
- Liquipedia
- Mobalytics
- Overwolf
- Shikenso
- Tracker Network
Esports Creative Campaign of the Year:
- Team Vitality x Nescafé: Ready to level up
- DHL - eFFiBOT Game: World Championship
- Team Vitality x Aldi: Rising Day
- ALGS x Red Bull: iiTzTimmy + ImperialHal
- Prime Video: Esports World Cup Level Up
- G2 Esports LoL Roster Announcement
- Team Liquid 25 Year Anniversary Campaign
Esports Play by Play Caster of the Year:
- Anders Blume
- Brandon "BSmith" Smith
- Clayton "CaptainFlowers" Raines
- Conner "Scrawny" Girvan
- James "Kaelaris" Carrol
- Lauren "Pansy" Scott
- Mark "Onset" Hatcher
- Michael "Yipes" Mendoza
- Miles Ross
- Owen "ODPixel" Davies
- The7WG
- Victoria "VikkiKitty" Perez
Esports Colour Caster of the Year:
- Andy "Bravo" Dudynsky
- Andrew "Vedius" Day
- Chad "SPUNJ" Burchill
- Dan "Gaskin" Gaskin
- Isaac "Azael" Cummings-Bentley
- Josh "Sideshow" Wilkinson
- Mohan "launders" Govindasamy
- Thomas "Chance" Ashworth
Esports Host of the Year:
- Chris "Puckett" Puckett
- Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
- Evan "Raynday" Byron Raynr
- Frankie Ward
- Freya "Freya" Spiers
- Ghassan "Milosh" Finge
- Iain Chambers
- James Banks
- Lauren "GlitterXplosion" Laracuente
- Laure Valée
- Salome "Soe" Gschwind-Repp
- Trevor "Quickshot" Henry
Esports Analyst of the Year:
- Emily Rand
- Jack "Fresh" Allen
- Jacob "Pimp" Winneche
- John "JHawk" Harris
- Joshua "steel" Nissan
- Léo "Alphama" Robine
- Mimi "aEvilcat" Wermcrantz
- Robert "Dagda" Price
- Weston "Clutch" Price
You can vote for your favourite players and personalities by heading over here.