The ESA recruits Michael O'Leary to oversee political strategy

We've already reported on the Entertainment Software Association once today, as they reassured fans of E3 that the event would still be an "exciting" one despite Sony confirming their absence for a second year running, and now the ESA has revealed some additions to the company as well.

Senior strategist Michael O'Leary is joining the ESA, leading the Government Affairs team and overseeing political strategy, having served as Senior Vice President of Global Policy and Public Affairs at 21st Century Fox, joining recent recruit Gina Vetere, who just became SVP.

"Michael is a widely-respected strategist and political mind," said the ESA's CEO, Stanley Pierre-Louis. "With his deep knowledge and expertise in issues at the heart of our industry, he will be a premier advocate for our members and the works they create. We're proud to welcome him to the video game industry as a key member of ESA's leadership team."