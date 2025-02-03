The Eragon Disney+ show is still in the works

The 2002 book Eragon is still getting a Disney+ adaptation, according to the original author. The show was originally leaked and then properly announced back in 2022, but we've heard very little about it since then.

Some feared that it had been cancelled, but Eragon's original creator Christopher Paolini revealed that it is still in the works. "Btw, Disney+ #Eragon show is still on track. Can't say anything more until a major contract gets signed. (Hollywood negotiations take *forever*,)" he wrote on Twitter/X.

Eragon follows the story of a boy who finds a dragon egg on his farm, which leads him on an epic fantasy journey. There was a 2006 movie adaptation of the book, which was critically panned. It's likely that if the Disney+ series does well, we would see adaptations of Paolini's other books in the Eragon series.