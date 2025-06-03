The era of Downton Abbey comes to a close this September

After six seasons and two films, a boatload of awards, including 15 Primetime Emmys, it's finally time to wave goodbye to Britain's most famous and elegant aristocratic family. This September, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale comes to cinemas, serving as the third major film and also the true conclusion to a story that first began in 2010 and has since transcended generations.

Set to premiere on September 12, the movie will follow the Crawley family as they, and the servants who care for them, enter the 1930s. Here, they deal with all manner of new challenges and situations, including eventually seemingly parting ways with the titular manor that has been their family home for centuries.

The official synopsis for the film explains: "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, the cinematic return of the global phenomenon, follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s. As the beloved cast of characters navigates how to lead Downton Abbey into the future, they must embrace change and welcome a new chapter.﻿"

You can see the first teaser trailer for the film below, which features the extended cast, minus the late Dame Maggie Smith, who is briefly paid tribute to in the form of a painting in the Abbey's main hall.