The Outer Worlds

The Epic Games Store is offering The Outer Worlds for free as a special Christmas gift

Users have until 4pm tomorrow to claim it before a new mystery game is revealed.

The Epic Games Store is giving users the gift of one of the best sci-fi games in recent years for Christmas.

From now until tomorrow at 4PM GMT/ 5PM CET, The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition is available for free. This version of the Obsidian developed RPG includes all add-on content, including the DLC packs Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon.

The Outer Worlds follows after a string of excellent free games offered by the Epic Games Store over the Christmas period. Over the past week Epic has given players Art of Rally, Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition, and Destiny 2.

In our review of The Outer Worlds, we said: "Players who enjoyed Fallout: New Vegas will be blown away by what Obsidian Entertainment has created with this interstellar adventure. Consider our minds blown too."

The Outer Worlds

