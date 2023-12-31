The Epic Games Store is ending 2023 with a bang by offering Ghostrunner for free

HQ

The Epic Games Store has lifted the curtain on its final daily freebie for 2023. Players have until 4PM GMT tomorrow (January 1st) to add Ghostrunner to their libraries for free.

With its rapid-paced action and cyberpunk aesthetic, Ghostrunner was a game that we fell in love with at launch and we'd whole heartedly recommend it if you've yet to play it.

Within our review of the game, we said: "The fast-paced movement mechanics, tasking timing requirements, and combat systems, combined with the varied enemies make for a challenging yet fulfilling gameplay experience."

On a separate note, the game's sequel Ghostrunner 2 is currently discounted at 15% off on the store until 10th January at 4PM GMT.