The Epic Games Store is coming to mobile platforms

During its GDC appearance, Epic Games revealed its plans to bring the Epic Games Store to mobile platforms. That's right, following years of Apple essentially holding a monopoly on iOS devices, and Android often aligning with Google, you will soon be able to visit Epic's store instead to download new games and content.
Speaking about the plans to debut the Epic Games Store on iOS and Android, Epic states: "Same fair terms, available to all developers, on a true multi-platform store - with amazing games for everyone."
There is no firm date on when the EGS will launch on mobile, but we are told it will be later this year.