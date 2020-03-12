The Epic Games Store adds wishlists

The Epic Games Store has been in business for about a year and a half and, little by little, Epic has been adding new features for users. The most recent of these updates is the new 'wishlists' tab, which has long been in demand by players. Now, thanks to a new update, you can keep an eye on the games that are of interest to you.

But how does it work? Simply access the Store from the launcher or via your browser, enter the game page and click on the button at the bottom right. With this function, users can now find their favourite games in a single tab, also monitoring any price changes.

Epic has also announced the arrival of new search filters to better manage your wishlist, as well as the opportunity to receive email notifications regarding discounts, promotions, bundles or changes in service status.

What do you think of this new addition?