The entirety of The Blood of Dawnwalker comes on a disc, but Bandai Namco recommends installing the day-one patch

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As it seems one of the pillars of physical media is crumbling around us, at least a lot of games releasing this year are still committing to giving people the full experience of a new title on a disc. The Blood of Dawnwalker will be available to play entirely from the disc you get in the box at release, although a patch is recommended for players.

Speaking to Eurogamer, The Blood of Dawnwalker's director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz said that the game "is coming to the disc." The Blood of Dawnwalker's publisher Bandai Namco clarified further, saying: "The full game data is on disc with a day-one patch recommended."

The interest in games remaining physical was sparked by Sony's announcement that it would be bringing an end to creating physical discs for PlayStation games from 2028 onwards. This seems like an almost definitive confirmation of a digital-only PS6, but it also caused a lot of controversy within the gaming community, as console players are forced to reckon with the idea the collections they've built over decades could soon be obsolete.