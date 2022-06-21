Cookies

logo hd live | War Thunder
      Outriders

      The entirety of Outriders is free to play on Steam until June 23

      Get an idea of People Can Fly's shooter before the Worldslayer expansion drops next week.

      HQ

      Square Enix and People Can Fly have made the sci-fi shooter Outriders entirely free to play for the next few days for players on Steam. As of right now and up until Thursday, June 23, fans can dive into the whole of the game to get an idea of what it is delivering, all in what seems to be an effort to continue to hype up the soon-to-launch expansion, Worldslayer.

      But more than that, if you do decide you like the game and want to pick it up as part of the free period, on Steam Outriders is 45% off and will remain this way until June 23. In fact the Worldslayer expansion is even 33% off on Steam as well.

      As for what the Worldslayer expansion will be bringing to the table, expect more loot, enemies, abilities, places to explore, an even a more expanded endgame, and more when it debuts on June 30.

      HQ
      Outriders

