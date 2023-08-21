The entire third act of Black Widow was reworked during shooting, according to David Harbour

David Harbour, star of Gran Turismo, Stranger Things, and of course the upcoming MCU project Thunderbolts, has said in a recent interview that the entirety of Black Widow's third act was reworked during shooting.

Speaking with Josh Horowitz of Happy Sad Confused, Harbour said: "What's so great about [Marvel] is they rework stuff even big productions like Black Widow... the entire third act was reworked as we were shooting, which is incredible. They just want that freedom."

Reworking a movie in the middle of shooting might sound like a disaster, but Marvel are known for switching things up. The MCU is always looking to avoid leaks, and so sometimes even scripts might not contain the whole truth of a movie. Black Widow's third act wasn't very well-received, though, which maybe points to sticking to the original plan being the best course of action.