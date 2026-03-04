The entire Resident Evil timeline explained in chronological order

HQ

Resident Evil Requiem is the game of the moment, and you're probably discovering the mysteries of Raccoon City right now. If you get stuck or are looking for tips, you can always check out our guides, but if you've already beaten the game and unlocked Grace's Report on the Truth Behind Raccoon City, you may not feel like reading through all 60 pages on the TV, so we've made this transcript of the text, which also serves as a timeline of the entire Resident Evil saga and reviews the most relevant events in the franchise.

Grab a drink and put on your reading glasses because we're going to take a closer look at everything Grace's Report has to offer. We've added the games that cover the events and a final reflection on Resident Evil 7 and 8.

Here's an index:

Grace's Report: The Truth Behind Raccoon City

Introduction

In 1998, Raccoon City was devastated by a massive outbreak caused by a viral leak from the pharmaceutical giant, Umbrella.

The United States government responded by launching a missile strike to wipe out the infected, and erected a blockade to seal off the city.

In 2004, following a court trial, the Umbrella Corporation declared bankruptcy. A complete account of the events was never released.

However, in October 2026, it was discovered that the city had been used as a hub for the production and trafficking of bioweapons.

This report reveals that the established narrative of the Raccoon City Incident was falsified and elucidates newly discovered truths surrounding the incident.

1968

To properly understand the truth, we must first go back to the beginning of it all.

In 1968, Ozwell E. Spencer, James Marcus, and Edward Ashford founded the Umbrella Corporation.

Having witnessed the horrors of the Second World War and the dread of the Cold War, Spencer felt a sense of despair at watching the world repeat the same mistakes. He felt it was his duty to bring about a change to humanity.

As stated in court records following the Raccoon City incident, his ultimate goal was to bring about the "viral evolution of the human race."

Thus, he relentlessly pursued virus research through illegal and inhumane means. This fact remains unchanged.

1970s

From the very beginning of Umbrella, the company faced rapid change and intense internal strife—most notably, the sharp ideological divide between Spencer and Marcus.

According to court records, this conflict was cited as the primary factor leading to the unusual developments which followed.

In 1978, James Marcus developed the T-Virus, which would go on to become the cause of the subsequent outbreak.

1980s

This is a crucial period for understanding the basis of what caused the incident and the truth behind the entire case.

Spencer's Influence and ARK's Establishment

Spencer used internal politics to have Marcus demoted, absorbing T-Virus research into a facility under his own control. From then on, Umbrella began to actively research and develop bioweapons under Spencer's leadership.

The underground facility known as ARK, which was discovered during recent events, originally served as the administrative center of Umbrella's research.

Several documents outlining Spencer's plan for ARK have also been discovered.

Excerpt from confiscated records: "Long-Term Strategic Review 1980_0422"

ARK-centric Integrated Research Roadmap

Step 1: Concentrated investment into Wesker's plan and the T-Virus

Step 2: Establishment of ARK as a central command center

Step 3: Development of Elpis

Step 4: Memory transfer and forced evolution

This is the first recorded instance of a significant keyword—Elpis.

The Connections' Involvement

The following documents regarding Marcus' involvement were also discovered.

Excerpt from confiscated records: "Receipt of Donation 1986_0138"

Recipient: James Marcus

Sender: F Foundation

Amount: $30,000,000

This document shows a suspicious flow of funds being channeled to Marcus.

Past FBI investigations revealed that the source of the funds—the F Foundation—was just one of the puppet organizations of The Connections. (The F Foundation no longer exists.)

The Connections is a criminal organization that various government agencies have been sounding the alarm against for years. This illicit group is at the heart of all this.

Evidence suggests that The Connections sought involvement with Umbrella's central operations.

Additional documents belonging to the protégé of Marcus, Brandon Bailey, have been uncovered.

Excerpt from confiscated records: "Telegraph Log 1988_0996"

Sender: Brandon Bailey

Recipient: F Foundation

Preparations are complete. I think it's time they made contact with me directly, don't you? I await a response.

This indicates that Bailey took over correspondence with The Connections, succeeding Marcus.

Bailey was rumored to be the founder of The Connections, but he may have only been a small cog in the larger machine. We now believe The Connections has had deep roots in the criminal underworld since before the 1980s.

Much about The Connections remains unknown.

Spencer's Purge

In order for Spencer to obtain complete control over Umbrella, he used force to deal with any internal opposition and influential adversaries.

A list of these individuals, seemingly prepared by an associate of Spencer's, was recently discovered.

Excerpt from confiscated records: "Reevaluation List"

Following the CEO's reevaluation protocol, measures will be taken against these individuals:

- Cheryl Moore

- Michael Kramer

- James Marcus

.........

[OMITTED]

1990s (Events covered by Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil)

During this period, Umbrella continued to grow and expand through ties with the government. The organization became so large that Spencer could no longer fully control it.

Numerous accidents plagued Umbrella facilities around the world as a result of poor management.

Furthermore, information was being leaked to rival organizations and The Connections due to moles who had infiltrated the company.

Yet despite the circumstances, Spencer was able to thoroughly protect and complete his research at ARK. The research—Elpis.

While most records regarding Elpis were lost with the destruction of ARK, a precious few remain.

Excerpt from confiscated records: "Spencer's Message 199... [DATA MISSING]"

Tricell, H.C.F., The Family, and Umbrella. Elpis shall bring it all to an end. [DATA CORRUPTED]

The only information leaked about Elpis was that it had the potential to upset the military balance of the entire world.

However, a strictly managed password known only to Spencer was needed to access it.

What is Elpis?

Elpis is a powerful antiviral drug.

However, this was unknown to those who sought it. The Connections, and other black-market groups, mistakenly thought it to be a powerful bioweapon with the potential to control human minds.

This confusion likely stemmed from the fierce competition surrounding bioweapon development. It was common knowledge that Spencer, the developer of Elpis, aimed for the evolution and control of humanity through viral technology.

Completion of Elpis

Based on data taken from the confiscated records and changes in Spencer's behavior, we believe Elpis was completed around the mid-1990s.

After this period, the records show a marked decrease in the number of public statements from Spencer.

A similar decrease in activity was also observed at the Raccoon City orphanage.

Disturbingly, it is suspected that the children at the orphanage had long been used for Umbrella experimentation.

While Spencer frequently visited the orphanage, records indicate he stopped in the 1990s.

Furthermore, the orphanage was under the research jurisdiction of William Birkin in the late 90s.

Birkin turned against Spencer, ultimately leading to the leak of the T-Virus.

1998 - The Raccoon City Incident (Events covered by Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3)

The T-Virus leaked from the Umbrella research facility in Raccoon City, causing an unprecedented outbreak. In response, the government decided to launch a missile strike on the city, under the pretense of containing the spread.

However, this is where we have been misled. The missile strike was not launched to prevent the spread of infection.

A plan was formed to disrupt the relationship between the government and Umbrella, and shift the blame for all illegal activities onto Spencer.

Found records indicate that The Connections lobbied for the missile strike.

Excerpts from confiscated records: "Access Log: First Assembly Minutes"

ARK has been secured. Commence the missile strike. The blame will fall solely on Spencer. With this, Umbrella will be dismantled and we'll seize their assets.

Their goal was the acquisition of Umbrella assets, particularly the thing they believed would disrupt the world's military balance—Elpis.

Due to Bailey's involvement, The Connections were aware of Umbrella's inner workings prior to the Raccoon City Incident. This set them up to swiftly secure ARK before instructing the government to carry out the missile strike.

After the Raccoon City Incident

The Umbrella Trials (Events covered by Resident Evil 4)

As is well known, trials were held after the events of the Raccoon City Incident.

Testimony from Raccoon City survivors, along with evidence submitted by the Global Pharmaceutical Consortium, demonstrated the scope of Umbrella's nefarious activities.

Evidence against Spencer was presented at the trials by his subordinate, Albert Wesker.

It is now evident that Wesker was linked to Tricell, which in turn had strong ties to The Connections.

Therefore, it is highly likely there was pressure from the government and The Connections during the trials.

In 2004, following the outcome of the trials, Umbrella was forced into bankruptcy.

Just as The Connections and the government intended, Ozwell E. Spencer was held accountable as CEO and he disappeared from the public eye.

Acquisition of ARK

The Connections and the government seized ARK during the Raccoon City Incident.

Thereafter, ARK served as a base for the research, development, and distribution of bioweapons.

Documents believed to be transaction lists have also been seized.

These list Umbrella's competitors, along with organizations that were previously found guilty of illegal activity.

Unfortunately, most evidence was lost with the collapse of ARK. Recovery efforts continue but success is unlikely.

Proliferation of Bioterrorism (Events covered by Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6)

Following the Raccoon City Incident, weaponized viruses developed by Umbrella were leaked.

Subsequently, instances of bioterrorism utilizing this technology spread around the globe.

In 2013, President Adam Benford was assassinated in a bioterrorist attack. Intelligence agencies report that the president wished to reveal the full truth of the Raccoon City Incident.

It is possible that President Benford was privy to the facts revealed in this report.

Spencer's Final Years

Remaining records about Spencer after the dissolution of Umbrella are scarce, but a new source of information has recently come to light: an interview conducted by Alyssa Ashcroft.

Despite being responsible for countless atrocities, Spencer showed some signs of remorse in this interview.

Having lost everything, he sought atonement.

While Elpis is a powerful instrument that can render viral weapons inert, it also has the potential as a panacea to be used for good.

It's possible that Spencer's true motivations behind Elpis were peace and redemption.

While he remained obsessed with the evolution of humanity throughout his later years, most testimonies describe him as nothing but a senile old man.

Spencer died in 2006 at his secluded estate. His true intentions behind developing Elpis will forever remain unknown.

Conclusion

As we can see from the records, the Umbrella Corporation's liquidation was intentionally orchestrated by The Connections and the U.S. government.

Furthermore, they were involved in the illegal development and trafficking of bioweapons in Raccoon City.

The extent to which past and present governments were involved requires further investigation.

Much about The Connections remains shrouded in mystery, and most records of their involvement were destroyed alongside ARK.

Countless lives have been lost.

As government officials, we have a duty to pursue the truth. If anything, finding it will finally offer some closure to everyone who fell victim to these heinous actions.

FBI Intelligence Analyst, Grace Ashcroft.

Epilogue: A note on Resident Evil Biohazard and Village

Although Grace's report ends there, we have taken the liberty of adding to the timeline the games whose plot is directly affected by the events in the report. However, both Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village (8) are absent. Why? Because although they are closely related to the whole Spencer and T-Virus storyline, the exact timeline of these games is not included in the report. However, for those who are curious, we can tell you that Spencer's initial research that led to the T-virus was inspired by Mother Miranda's findings on the megamycete fungus. In other words, the events that unfold in Resident Evil VII and Resident Evil VIII are practically prior to the timeline.

Epilogue: Speculating on the possible DLC for Resident Evil Requiem and the direction of Resident Evil 10

To conclude and looking ahead, the Connections are a topic about which not everything is yet known and there are still some loose ends. From what we have seen in Requiem, it is possible that a hypothetical remake of Resident Evil 5 could end up giving clues about the future of the series.

Connections are the great mystery left to us by Resident Evil Requiem. Although their existence is related to the events of Resident Evil 5 and 6, and especially to the figure of Albert Wesker, in Requiem some facts contradict what we saw in the fifth and sixth instalments. As we said before, a hypothetical remake of Resident Evil 5 could fix all that and serve as a link to the events we saw in Requiem, but even without fixing that connection to the past, the post-credits scene in Requiem shows us that Umbrella's special forces are still operational... Are they working for the Connections, or is there something we don't know yet? In any case, Resident Evil will be around for a while, and maybe a DLC for Requiem will be arriving soon at least.

If you want to read more about Resident Evil Requiem, check out our review.

What do you think of the official timeline of the series?