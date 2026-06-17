The entire Luna Abyss development team has been laid off despite launching the game a month ago

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In a rather peculiar and devastating turn of events, despite only launching their new game a month ago on May 21, the entire development team behind Luna Abyss has been laid off. The full team over at Kwalee Labs has been affected, and in a LinkedIn post from the studio's CEO, we're told that this was a decision that was "completely out of our control".

Speaking about the situation, CEO Hollie Emery stated the following: "Unfortunately as of yesterday, the entire team has been made redundant; a decision that was completely outside of our control. As a result, the entire team are available for work as of today."

In total, nine employees are now looking for work elsewhere, including Emery, with the team offering an "independent spirit mixed with an AAA-class dedication to quality," as well as expertise in Unreal Engine and being "absolute pros at delivering high-quality, award-winning, optimised projects to vision."

Luna Abyss only debuted on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S less than a month ago and has so far received strong support from critics. It's unclear just how well the game has sold, as it peaked on Steam with 317 total players around launch, but it was also included on Game Pass on day one, so no doubt this brought in many more players.