The Endless Fascination Of Roulette: Why The Game Has Stood The Test Of Time

Background spin

Roulette, which has been around in various forms since about 1655, is a very popular game at both land-based and online casinos. Remarkably, the first online casino was launched in 1996, and roulette was among the first games available to play. That was nearly 30 years ago. While we have seen some huge changes in technology since then, the game remains as popular as ever.It seems there is absolutely no decline in enthusiasm to play "little wheel" - the literal translation from the French of the word roulette. The little wheel is no small thing in the casino world, being instantly recognizable and widely available at nearly all gaming venues across the globe. One of the reasons it is so popular and has remained so over the centuries is that it is very easy to play and really great fun. It also has a certain glamour, and the chances of a win seem perceptible.

The excitement of the ball and the spin

It's a very simple idea, and that's part of its charm. Playing for money at a table with friends, with practically no need for any skill, becomes irresistible, especially in the exotic grandeur of Monte Carlo. Or at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, where the legendary Billy Waters team once won $3.8 million.

The distinctive black and red colour combination originated in Paris in the late 1790s. At a similar time in England, people were playing a game called "EO," which was almost identical to it. However, rather than the slots being numbered, the choice was simply "Even" or "Odd." Both versions of the game provide plenty of excitement in the same way that some people will bet on snail races or coin flips. What is clear is that people will bet on almost anything, but some games are more enduring than others. In the case of roulette and EO, the former was the longer-lasting.

The principle of a croupier spinning a wheel with a number of pockets and then sending a ball in the opposite direction on a slightly raised track has been around since the game's inception. While the playing time is short in reality, it is long enough for tension to build and excitement to mount. Will you, or won't you, have placed a winning bet? And then, the ball finally drops, totally by chance, into its bay, and the waiting is over. Time to find out if you are a winner or not!

Roulette makes winning a thrill for all

Roulette, with its wheel and green baize betting surface, is one of the most iconic symbols of gambling. The fascination lies in the combination of pure luck and simple gameplay. There appears to be no rivalry or scheming to worry about (although Billy Waters might beg to differ as he admits to a 'sworn feud with Wynn'). Every player is equal at the table because there is nothing to learn from each other. It is players versus the house, and there are no giveaway signs and no hidden plans.There are choices to be made on the numbers or their groupings. The positions of each pocket and their colours are all possible clues for you. It is chance that controls everything - although there are, of course, rumours of weighted wheels and other 'inconsistencies'.When the players have laid their bets on the marked cloth and the croupier has announced "rien ne va plus," the magic of probability begins. "No more bets" is the beginning of the excitement.Everyone at the table, on the computer, or cell phone screen has the same ideal scenario. The wheel has spun, and the ball is at rest. All the chips have been raked away by the dealer, but their's remain. They do the calculations in their head. The single chosen number has the little white ball lodged in it. That is what everyone playing roulette aspires to.Sums done and, whether at home, at someone else's or in the best casino in the world, players imagine popping a cork on a bottle of Premier Cru champagne they always promised themselves. While the reality might not be as profitable as the dream, so much of the fun is the expectation and the chance to do it all again.

Bringing the excitement home

Roulette was one of the earliest online gambling games, and thanks to fast technology, all the thrills of roulette are available to play anywhere, at any time. Live dealer games make it even more realistic with or without any peripheral kit Playing on a mobile phone or home screen can make it feel as if players are on the floor of their chosen casino. A real human will spin the wheel and roll the ball. When it comes to a stop, the pocket number is announced, and the payout or loss is calculated. All relevant information is displayed on screen in front of the players in real-time. It is even possible to talk to the dealer in person. Canadians have always been keen on playing roulette (as a nation they love to gamble) and these days anyone who wants to play online roulette for real money just has to register their account before taking their virtual seat. However, it remains to be seen whether they will be able to remain seated should they win. The excitement is palpable.

Is roulette here to stay?