The end of the road: Beat Saber support is being stopped on PlayStation

Regardless of whether you are a frequent enjoyer of virtual reality video games or simply someone who flirts with the technology, you are probably familiar or aware of Beat Saber. It has become essentially the tentpole VR game over the years, in a similar way that Mario Kart is the tentpole Nintendo title these days. It's because of this that it might surprise you to hear that Beat Saber support is coming to an end, on PlayStation only though.

Yep, it has been affirmed that the PS4 and PS5 iterations of the game will no longer receive any additional support nor new content, ending what has become seven years of support. The reason seems simply to revolve around preparing for what's next for the Beat Saber series, as we're told in an FAQ page the following:

"As we look to the future and plan the next big leap for Beat Saber, we have made the decision to no longer release updates for PS4 and PS5 starting in June 2025. Our passion for VR remains unwavering. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and what we can bring to Beat Saber fans who have been on this journey with us over the past 7 years."

The game will still be playable and purchasable for PlayStation VR users but it will get no new content or support in the future. Plus, as of January 21, 2026, multiplayer for the PS versions will be disabled, even if cross-buy will not be removed for the foreseeable future.

It's also noted that "there are no changes to Steam support; music releases will continue to be shared on Steam", and that June 5th's Lady Gaga's Abracadabra is the final new piece of content that is being added to the PS versions.

Are you surprised by this development?