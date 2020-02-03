The end is nigh in the Wasteland Remastered launch trailer

If you think we're in trouble now with climate change and dwindling resources, wait until you see what inXile Entertainment has in store for us in the launch trailer for Wasteland Remastered. According to the developer: we're doomed. But "life finds a way", as a famous scientist who looks a lot like Jeff Goldblum once said, and the destruction of the world, fortunately, is the perfect setting for an epic RPG.

Check out the launch trailer below, and stay tuned for more as Wasteland Remastered launches on February 25 for PC (Windows, Steam, GOG) and Xbox One, and is included with Xbox Game Pass right away.