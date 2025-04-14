The end is nigh: Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8 launches tomorrow 15 April

HQ

Every story must have an ending, though not everyone may be ready for it. Larian have been working on Baldur's Gate 3 for almost a decade, and they've already anticipated that Patch 8 would almost certainly be the last major content update before the studio moves the remaining team into their two ongoing developments, which we still don't know about. Patch 8 has been in the works since January, and we now know that it will officially launch tomorrow, 15 April, for the PC, Xbox Series and PS5 versions.

Patch 8 includes, in addition to new dialogue options, twelve new subclasses (one for each in-game class), as well as the long-awaited photo mode and cross-platform cross-play. To tell us all about the new features, there will be a streamed event by the developers on Twitch on Wednesday 16 April 2025 at 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST where they will elaborate on all the included content.

And after that... that will be it. Baldur's Gate 3 will be officially complete, after almost two years of updates and new free content for one of the best RPGs ever. And we will only have to go back to Faerun to continue exploring new characters, stories with our friends on other platforms. And also, to look forward to what's next from this development team that now has expectations higher than ever.